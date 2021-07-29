Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) to Hold

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of SBMFF stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

