The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

SGPYY opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

