City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIO opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

CIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Compass Point upped their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

