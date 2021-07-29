Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.27.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.