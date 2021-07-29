Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.75 target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of SUMGF opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71.
Sumo Group Company Profile
