Adient (ADNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adient stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.28. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

