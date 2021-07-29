DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.75-2.90 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

