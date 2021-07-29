Novavax (NVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.76) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novavax stock opened at $189.01 on Thursday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,744 shares of company stock valued at $17,813,701. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

