Novavax (NVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.76) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novavax stock opened at $189.01 on Thursday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.60.
In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,744 shares of company stock valued at $17,813,701. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.