InterDigital (IDCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDCC opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

