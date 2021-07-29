Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEDP. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.98.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $174.69 on Wednesday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.24.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,304,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,380,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Medpace by 231,736.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.