Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post sales of $69.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.18 million and the highest is $70.30 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $285.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

