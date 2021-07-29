Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $310.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.81 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $185.62 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.28.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

