Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Expands By 9,000.0%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 9,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CJEWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of CJEWY opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.259 per share. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

