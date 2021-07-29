Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 13,116.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

PIZ stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,196,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.