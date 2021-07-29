Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Up 73,300.0% in July

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 73,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCTC opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

