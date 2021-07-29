Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $204.70 million, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

