Critical Analysis: Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25% Applied Materials 22.35% 45.08% 21.63%

5.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enveric Biosciences and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Applied Materials 0 2 21 0 2.91

Enveric Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 229.95%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $153.96, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.06 -$6.86 million ($1.19) -1.66 Applied Materials $17.20 billion 7.29 $3.62 billion $4.17 32.90

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences. Enveric Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Enveric Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

