Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $65.54 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 52,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.