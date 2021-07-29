iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Shares Up 2.7%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.08 and last traded at $62.08. 3,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 16,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43.

