Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Valeo stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

