Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Valeo stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

