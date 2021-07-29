Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

WTKWY stock opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

