Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TPI Composites in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.66.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TPI Composites by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

