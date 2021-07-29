MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEG. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.59.

MEG opened at C$8.04 on Friday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.49.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.3735493 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

