MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEG. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.59.
MEG opened at C$8.04 on Friday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.49.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
