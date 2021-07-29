Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Uniti Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.610-1.650 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

