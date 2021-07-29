New Fortress Energy (NFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

