Zynga (ZNGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Zynga to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Zynga has set its FY 2021 guidance at -0.120–0.120 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.030–0.030 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.09.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,122,408 shares of company stock worth $33,787,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

