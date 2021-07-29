Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Aon plc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

AON has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Shares of AON stock opened at $262.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.73. AON has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $265.20.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in AON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in AON by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

