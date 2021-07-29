Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.25.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.94 and a one year high of C$14.93.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

