Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Raised to Buy at Pi Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$10.00. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s previous close.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.78.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$5.42 and a one year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.7225993 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

