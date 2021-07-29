Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI):

7/21/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

7/13/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

7/8/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

6/18/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after purchasing an additional 160,264 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

