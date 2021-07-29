Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Reduced by Raymond James

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

