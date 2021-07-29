Analysts Offer Predictions for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CZR. Truist increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

CZR stock opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.67. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

