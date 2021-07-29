Comparing Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Trupanion alerts:

This table compares Trupanion and Bright Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -3.15% -7.13% -4.24% Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A

77.4% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trupanion and Bright Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 3 3 0 2.50 Bright Health Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Trupanion presently has a consensus target price of $98.60, suggesting a potential downside of 14.88%. Bright Health Group has a consensus target price of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 60.93%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Trupanion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trupanion and Bright Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $502.03 million 9.24 -$5.84 million ($0.16) -724.00 Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bright Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trupanion.

Summary

Bright Health Group beats Trupanion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.