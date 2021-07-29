OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCANF. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OceanaGold stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

