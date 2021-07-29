Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

LBPH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.