Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYCEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

