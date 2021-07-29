Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Sean M. Smith Purchases 180,000 Shares

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) insider Sean M. Smith acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).
Eden Research stock opened at GBX 9.10 ($0.12) on Thursday. Eden Research plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.61 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.
Eden Research Company Profile
