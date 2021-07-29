Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Sean M. Smith Purchases 180,000 Shares

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) insider Sean M. Smith acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Eden Research stock opened at GBX 9.10 ($0.12) on Thursday. Eden Research plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.61 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

