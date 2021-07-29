Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €158.08 ($185.97).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €125.15 ($147.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion and a PE ratio of -17.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is €114.37. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

