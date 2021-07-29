Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €85.11 ($100.13).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €82.60 ($97.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €86.40 ($101.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.31. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.51.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

