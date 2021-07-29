The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.56 ($26.54).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.81 ($20.95) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.67.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

