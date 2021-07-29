Nord/LB Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €55.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.89 ($75.17).

VNA opened at €56.22 ($66.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.64.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

