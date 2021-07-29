Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average volume of 1,439 call options.

CPLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

