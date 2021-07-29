Investors Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,560 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical volume of 2,892 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 845.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,601,000.

NYSEARCA YINN opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

