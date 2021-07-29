Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Graphic Packaging Call Options (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,924 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,118% compared to the average volume of 158 call options.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,728 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.