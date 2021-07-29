BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$39.43 Price Target for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price objective on Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
POW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.78.
POW opened at C$39.21 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.48 and a 52-week high of C$40.42. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.35.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.