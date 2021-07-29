BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$39.43 Price Target for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price objective on Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

POW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.78.

POW opened at C$39.21 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.48 and a 52-week high of C$40.42. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.35.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

