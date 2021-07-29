Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$97.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.16.

QSR opened at C$80.69 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. The firm has a market cap of C$24.77 billion and a PE ratio of 37.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.53.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

