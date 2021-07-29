TD Securities Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.91.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$138.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$53.08 and a 12 month high of C$145.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.62.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total transaction of C$2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$449,835,552. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

