CNH Industrial (CNHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNHI opened at $16.16 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

