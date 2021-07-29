Emera Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.22.

Shares of EMA opened at C$58.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.06. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$58.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

