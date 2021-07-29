Brokers Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.54.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

